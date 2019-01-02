SANTA FE—Dennis Loyd Wardrup went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2019 at the age of 71. He passed away peacefully at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston after a lengthy illness with his loving family by his side.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and James Wardrup.
He is survived by his daughters, Angel Jolly, Jamie Shroyer and husband, Michael; son, Jason Wardrup; 5 grandchildren, Rachel Jolly, Andrew Wardrup, Ashton Wardrup, Payton Shroyer, Jordan Shroyer; sisters, Betty Yocum, Sandra Drake; brothers, David Wardrup, Jimmy Wardrup; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Judi Stephens-Wardrup was his daughter-in-law, but he considered her as his daughter, whenever he was asked how many children he had, he would always answer four.
Dennis was born March 10, 1947 in Houston, Texas and he was the fourth of five children. He attended Klein School District and moved to Santa Fe, Texas in 1966 and has been a resident for the past 52 years.
Dennis was employed at Monsanto/Ascend in Chocolate Bayou prior to his retirement. His favorite things to do were hunting, bowling, fishing and 3-on-3 basketball. What he enjoyed most of all was being a dad and grandpa. He was a loving man who was cherished and honored by his children. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Pallbearers will be Jason Wardrup, Andrew Wardrup, Ashton Wardrup, Michael Shroyer, Andy Knape and Michael Buffington.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 4 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 5, at 12:00 p.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donations may be made in memory of Dennis L. Wardrup to UTMB Neurodegenerative Disease Research Fund, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, Texas 77555-0148 or Wounded Warriors Outdoors Inc., 13041 Crown Park Circle, Winter Garden, Florida 34787. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
