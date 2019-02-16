Shirley Lee Garrett Weir McConnell, 83, of Conroe, Texas passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 after a long courageous fight with Alzheimer’s.
She was born November 3, 1935 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to parents, Charles Edward Garrett and Clyde Boyd Garrett. Mrs. McConnell was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Charles Edward “Sonny” Garrett Jr. and Richard Dean Garrett; sisters, Norma Jean Hazel, Vonda Lynn Garrett, and Frankie Lou Langham; husbands, Hallis Lee Weir and Joseph E. McConnell.
She is survived by her son, Terry Lee Weir and wife, Brenda; daughter, Diane Lynn Garrity and husband, Pat; brother, James Garrett and wife, Gwen; sister, Vicki Meredith and husband, Henry; grandchildren, Terry Weir Jr., Holly Sawyer, and Jamie Hammons; and six great grandchildren.
Shirley raised her family in Texas City and was actively involved in the PTA and the First Baptist Church. She earned her RN degree after her first husband died. She met her second husband in Houston while she was working at St. Joseph and St. Mary’s hospitals. They moved to the Austin area where they enjoyed an active social life, traveling and gardening. Later in life they moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky. Upon her second husband’s death she moved to Conroe, Texas where she passed away at an Alzheimer’s care facility.
Per her request she will cremated and at a future date be inurned at Forest Park Cemetery East. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Village Green Alzheimer’s facility and Traditions Hospice care who gave exceptional care and love.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.shmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.