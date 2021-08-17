HITCHCOCK — Stephen Gutierrez passed away Thursday August 12, 2021, at his residence in Hitchcock, Texas. Stephen was born November 22, 1985 in Galveston, Texas. He was residing in Hitchcock, making that his home.
He graduated from Hitchcock High School and participated in all sports. He was a proud father of his two daughters Ayanna and Lexie Gutierrez. Stephen loved helping anyone in need and had a big heart. He loved fishing and working on cars and lawn mowers.
Stephen is preceded in death by his father Sergio Gutierrez who passed away recently. Survivors include his his daughters Ayanna and Lexie, Mother Nancy Gutierrez, brothers Robert (Sallie) & Mark Salinas, Raul (Irma) & Sergio (Rosa) Gutierrez, sisters Kerry Salinas, Maricela & Angelita Gutierrez. Numerous nieces & nephews. He will be missed by everyone.
Graveside Services will be Friday August 20, at 2:00 PM at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
