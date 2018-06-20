A memorial service for Carolyn Laurie “Boo Boo” Carson Rodriguez, 47, of Galveston will be held on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 11:45 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, TX. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Ms. Rodriguez passed away May 25, 2018 while under the care of the medical professionals at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The cause of death is pending.
She was born on January 23, 1971, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, to James Woodford “Woody” Carson and Alpha Pauline “Pauli” (Blount) Carson. Unlike the rest of her family members, she was a true “BOI” and dearly loved her island home.
She is survived by her loving family including her son, Brian Bell of Galveston, TX; her daughters, Casey Bell and Erin Bell of Livingston, TX, her brother, Claude “Kit” Carson of Hillsboro, TX, her sister, Andrea Harrah of St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands, and her sister, Trish Henderson Brown of Tyler, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any of the organizations on the island that provide services to those in need.
