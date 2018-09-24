Velma Nava Murray, of Edna, Texas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the age of 85. She was born on August 5, 1933, in Edna, Texas, to the late Morris Nava Sr., and Olivia Barrera Nava.
Velma was a retired LVN. She worked at the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department for sixteen years, and ten years at UTMB in Galveston. She loved watching basketball, football, quilting, and gardening. Her favorite team is the Houston Rockets. She also enjoyed going to cook-off’s supporting the Whatcha Smokin’ cook team and eating ribs (aka her ribs). In addition, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Velma was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda K. Uppling; sons, Walter G. Reyes and his wife Martha, Douglas Reyes, Eric Morris Murray and his wife Diana, La Marque; sisters, Olivia Wilmont, Mac Jimenez, Agnes Valenciano, and Sefrina Constante; three, grandchildren; four, great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents Velma is preceded in death by her; husband, Phillip Murray; son, Morris D. Reyes; sister, Beatrice Quakenbush; brothers, Clem Nava and Morris “Sonny” Nava Sr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Service is to begin at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, September 27, 2018, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Michael Petering will be officiating. Burial is to follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna.
Pallbearers will be Steve Reyes, John Reyes, Christopher Reyes, Eric Murray, Joe Webb, and Mike Henshaw.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Foundation at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and online www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna 361-782-2221.
