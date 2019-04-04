Alice F. Pelletier 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LA MARQUE—Ms. Alice Faye Pelletier, 73, of La Marque passed away on March 28, 2019.A Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 7551 Monticello Dr. in Texas City at 1:00 p.m. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesPolice seek help identifying body found near 38th St.Two badly injured after Sunday shootingFormer Ball High employee charged with assaultTwo local men plead in smuggling schemeI-45 weekend crash victim identifiedSigns say popular Pier 21 restaurant is closedSanta Fe teacher accused of sex with students pleas to lesser chargeGalveston ISD splits sports jobs; coaches' futures in questionOne dead, one charged after Sunday shootingChase ends in stunning and arrest of 72-year-old man CollectionsPhotos: Galveston County Fair and Rodeo OpensPhotos: 1st Saturday of the Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: Monday at the 2019 Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: Texas City vs. Santa Fe boys soccerPhotos: Houston Dynamo 2, Montreal Impact 1Photos: Houston Dynamo 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 2 CommentedTrump didn't coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares (124)Releasing the Mueller report is in the best interest of the public (97)Newspaper has shown bias against President Trump (92)Booming energy industry is helping keep Texas strong (63)Voting Democrat is the only way to help our children (58)Help us advocate for this bill against pollution (50)Trump's energy policy is keeping oil prices in check (38)Santa Fe ISD president pleads for funding in Austin (38)We must remember that we're all one blood — American (37)Legal systems works for the rich, against the poor (32)
