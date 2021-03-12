TEXAS CITY — Samuel G. "Buddy" Epperson passed away peacefully in his sleep, warm in his bed in the home that he loved on March 9, 2021. Buddy was proud to be "BOI" born in Galveston on January 20, 1955 to Rose Krivokopich Wilcox and was raised by both his mother and grandmother Yesna Krivokopich.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his brother Tommy Epperson, his first wife and son's mother, Dottie Epperson. He is survived by his wife Antonia "Toni" Alvarado-Epperson, his son Gilbert Epperson and wife Becky, a nephew he raised like a son, Daniel "Trey" Gonzalez and wife Vanessa, sisters, Millicent Martinez and husband Francisco, and Loretta Sheridan. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Aaron, Gabriel, Alesia and Alexis, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Buddy embraced life fully and lived everyday like it was his last. Buddy loved God and he loved his family deeply. He was an active and faithful member of Saints Constantine & Helen Serbian Orthodox Church. His faith in God was his priority. He was loving, kind, and respectful. He had a way of talking to you so lovingly because he had a huge heart and was sincere in all of his words. Buddy was a great man, a great son, brother, father and husband.
He attended Ball High School and received an Associate's Degree at Galveston College. He worked as a boilermaker and was a member of the 132 International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union. He had been employed at Teledyne Pipe, Todds Shipyard, UTMB Police Department and Home Depot. He was also the proud owner and operator of Southwest Roofing.
Buddy was a cherished man in all of our lives, larger than life and a good soul. He made dreams come true. He will be missed by all who knew him. Vaya con Dios!
Family will receive guests for a visitation at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City on Tuesday, March 16, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Prayer Service, with Father Thomas Colyandra of the Saints Constantine & Helen Serbian Orthodox Church, will follow from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Grave side rites and burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Buddy's memory may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Serbian Orthodox Church.
"Hey Baby, it's time to roll"
