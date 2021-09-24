Services for Cecil D. Patterson will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.

Services for Dan Ives will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Moody Methodist Church with family visitation at 10:30am.

Wadley Wilson

Services for Yvonne Wadley Wilson will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Moody Church in Galveston, TX. Flowers can be sent to Wynn Funeral Home.

Services for Harold Mathis Jr. will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2353 Rice Boulevard in Houston, TX 77005

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription