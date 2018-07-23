Karen J. Long, age 62, passed on July 15th 2018 at M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas. Born to Donald and Dorothy McNally on August 17th 1955 in Duluth, Minnesota.
Karen from birth was a person driven to helping others and always looking on the bright side of life. She graduated from Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OK. Shortly after she began her professional life doing clerical works at Dean McGee and gaining experience for her future at UTMB.
At age 34 Karen married Jimmy Bruce Long and had their only child James Brian Long, whom she devoted every second of her time to furthering his education and success in life. She would soon relocate with James to League City, Texas and began her work in coordinating the residents of UTMB' Ophthalmology Branch. She would carry the same devotion and caring nature into the program and left a lasting impression on many of the residents that came through for years to come.
Karen is survived by her son James; sisters Lyn, Marie, and Donna; brother Russ; niece Noel and many other nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Family, friends, and anyone who Karen’s life touched are invited to The Chapel at Resthaven, 500 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
