GALVESTON — On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Wesley Achan Durant journeyed to his final resting place at the age of 33, in Galveston, Texas. Wesley's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes to remain with his family. Even after death he didn't want to leave his family.
Wesley's loss is devastating to his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, father, George Durant of Harleyville, South Caroline and mother, Lynette Morgan Durant of Galveston, Texas. He leaves cherished memories with his devoted love, Deykia Josey, son, Breland, daughters, Bre'Niyah, Bre'Ajah, and Bri'Elle, sister, Brittney Durant, nephew Brycen, niece, Brooklyn and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins as well as friends who loved him. Our hearts are forever broken that Wesley's internal darkness consumed his beautiful light. It is the families prayers that no one else we love suffer in silence.
Wesley attended Ball High School. He was recognized at Galveston College for his achievements in welding. Though Wesley worked different jobs, he was drawn to the food industry, where he enjoyed cooking. Wesley loved his family. He was an amazing father and an amazing father figure to his nephew Brycen whom he loved beyond words.
Honoring Wesley's wishes, his family will be holding a service celebrating his life at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas 77550 on October 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence. Mask are mandatory and we ask that you social distance for the protection of everyone in attendance. We welcome all that wish to attend but ask that everyone respect the families grief; exhibiting love and support while paying your respects.
