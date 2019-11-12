John M. “Mike” Bragg, 80 of Santa Fe, TX passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was the son of William Q. Bragg and Julia Ann Nutter Bragg born on July 29, 1939 at Leslie, WV.
Mike was a Veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 132 and 55 from which he retired.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by son, Jerry Dean and brothers, Pat, Tommy and Steve.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Earline; son, Jeffrey (Cathy) Bragg; daughters, Suzzane (Pat) Ligon, Sherri (Gary) Loveland, Angela Smith, Sharon (Paul) Rigby, Debra (Tim) Eagle; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Beverly) Bragg; sisters Margie (Ernie) Ellison and Becky (Kelly) Stotler.
Visitation be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6 P.M. followed by a Memorial Service at 7 P.M. at the Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX.
