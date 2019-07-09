PORT BOLIVAR—Richard Alton Cripps age 80 passed peacefully from this world surrounded by family at Jennie Sealy Hospital July 1, 2019 to be reunited with his loving wife Jean of 57 years, and meet his Heavenly Father.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Port Bolivar, Reverend Valerie Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Port Bolivar Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Alton was born November 28, 1938 in Selma, Louisiana to the late Russell Armanus Cripps and Maybell King Cripps. He was a crane operator and supervisor with the Galveston Wharves retiring after many years of faithful service. He was a member of Port Bolivar United Methodist Church where he attended with his beloved wife Jean, who played the piano and sang for over 60 years. A kind and caring man, Alton could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. He excelled at growing tomatoes, tender greens, dewberries, watermelons and zucchini (bikini) squash. He loved to fish, cut the church grass, visit at the Jessie tree and you would frequently find him at the French Town Road bridge sitting in his truck, napping in the breeze, watching the fishermen or making friends with the tourists. At times after watching many attempts by non-Bolivar residents, Alton would show them how to catch fish and gave away all he caught. He loved to hunt, traveling many times to Africa for Big Game. He was exceptional at winning big prizes for his hunting and fishing skills. He loved to paint and taught his grandchildren how to paint. After Ike Alton and Jean painted flowers on rocks and placed them around their church to bring color back to a damaged town.
Alton was a great cook. He made a mean gumbo, the best tender greens and dewberry cobbler, but his signature staple was cooking oil. He firmly believed that if it couldn’t be fried, it wasn’t worth cooking. Every meal he cooked included something fried. Alton dedicated his life to his family and friends. He loved to joke around and was a proud man who had little but gave a lot. Alton touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity and maintained his trademark ability to draw you in with his story telling and sense of humor all the way to the end. Alton will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Alton was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean Arlene Kahla Cripps; survivors include his children, Russell Cripps and wife Linda of Port Bolivar, Michael Cripps and wife Angie of Texas City, Brenda Allen and husband Don of Texas City and David Cripps of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Kandace Russell, Hannah Hilts, Amanda Allen, Joshua Cripps, Brianna Cripps and Eastin Cripps; great grandchildren, Jadyn, Joshua, Isabella, Meredith, Mattie, Ryan, Hailey and Austin, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Don Allen, Tony Russell, Dennis Allen, Joe Herte, Delano Comeaux and Bo Munsch. Honorary pallbearer is Austin Hilts, Sr.
The family would like to thank Dr. Meagan Berman, NP. Michelle Chaljub and RN. Al West for the extraordinary care they provided.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Port Bolivar United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 685 Port Bolívar, Texas 77650.
