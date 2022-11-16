Rev. Jimmy P. Anderson Sr.

HITCHCOCK, TX — Jimmy Pervis Anderson was the second child born into the Family of Louis and Manerva Anderson on December 5, 1945, in Lucky, Louisiana in Bienville Parish. He was reared in Hitchcock, Texas where he attended and graduated High School at Lorraine Crosby. He enlisted into the United States Air Force where he stayed for 4 years and was honorably discharged. If asked what Jimmy's job was while in the Air Force, his father would tell you that he was "Parking Planes." Jimmy's humor and light heartedness clearly came from his dad. Jimmy grew up learning all sorts of skills that would be helpful to him, his family and anyone who he could help along the way. He acquired a Plumber's certificate while in the Air Force and held full-time jobs at Exxon Mobile and Dow Chemical Refineries; retiring from Dow Chemical after a total of approximately 25 years of employment. His hands never stopped moving as he acquired rental property and built a lawn/pasture service business that required the use of heavy machinery. He was a very hard worker and would tell you that he learned that from his father.
Jimmy was called to the ministry and preached his first sermon on Wednesday April 6, 2011, at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor S. D. Silverand, in Hitchcock, Texas. He was serious about God's work and the part he played in carrying it out. You hardly ever found him without his Bible somewhere close and would hold a conversation with anyone about life's situations and could give scripture references to back up his outlook on the subject. Although he was called to the ministry later in life, he got busy taking courses at the College of Biblical Studies to ready himself for the work of the Lord. All can attest to the fact that he was a faithful member of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4pm-7pm. There will be a second visitation held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am and a church service to begin at 11am. All services will be held at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church located at 6609 Fairwood Road, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial to follow at Mainland Memorial Park.
