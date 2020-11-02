FRIENDSWOOD — Sandra McGuffin Cook was born July 15, 1943 in Pharr, Texas and was called home to the Lord October 9th, 2020.
She will forever live in the hearts of her beloved children Sue Ann Wright, and husband Todd Wright, Richard Reid, and wife Nita Reid, grandchildren Brady Lubben, Christian Reid, Kaylin Reid, Brooke Ventresca, and Alyssa Ventresca, great grandchildren Sterling Perez, Aubrey and Ava Alsaadi, and her loving family in Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert T Cook Sr., maternal grandparents Floyd C Beamsley and Caroline O Dole, her paternal grandparents William McGuffin and Amza May Collins, her parents Gene McGuffin and Margaret L Beamsley, and siblings Barbara M McGuffin, Gregory J McGuffin and Barton McGuffin.
Sandra, known to her friends as Sandy, was raised in New Mexico and graduated from high school in Santa Fe. She went on to serve in the Navy from 62-65. Stationed in San Diego, she was a typist in support on classified documents. Sandy was a very caring soul who loved being surrounded by family. An animal lover, she enjoyed gardening, yard work, riding bikes, bowling, swimming, and travel. Her faith, love for family, and her selflessness and compassion for others will be her legacy and always serve as a great reminder as to how we should all strive to be.
Sandy will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
A private celebration of life will be held at the beach by her family.
