GALVESTON—Elsie Poirrier Romero age 91 of Galveston died Sunday June 16, 2019 at her residence in Galveston surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren.
Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. Thursday June 20, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Elsie was born January 15, 1928 in Youngsville, (New Iberia), Louisiana to Harrison Poirrier and Anite Campbell Poirrier. Born into a Cajun French speaking family, having to learn English while in school. As a young girl she worked picking cotton and sugar cane before Don and Willie G. Landry offered her a job at the original Don’s Seafood in Lafayette. Elsie may have been the oldest living employee of the original Landry’s Restaurant Group that started in Lafayette. After marrying Woodrow Joseph “Red” Romero and giving birth to 4 beautiful daughters the couple moved to Galveston where the last Romero girl would be born a Texan. Red and Elsie would soon open their own business Woodrow J. “Red” Romero Plumbing and Heating, a successful business that he operated until his death in 1981. Elsie was a longtime faithful member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Galveston where she raised her children. After the death of her beloved “Red” Elsie kept herself busy working at American National Insurance Company for 20 years retiring in 2000.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Anite Poirrier; husband, Woodrow Joseph “Red” Romero; sister, Divian Poirrier Quick; brothers, Ackal, Ridge and Henry Poirrier; granddaughter, Amy Nicole Harbrecht and great-granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Mardis.
Survivors include daughters, Patsy Beach and husband Carl of Texas City, Linda Sachtleben (Ronnie Herrin) of Galveston, Donna Romero Ferrer of Galveston, Connie Romero of Dickinson and Loretta Buddenhagen and husband George of Galveston; sisters, Alice Broussard and husband Alvin of Loreauville, Louisiana, Ella Mae Bouton and husband Calvin of New Iberia, Anita Colomb and husband Presley of Erath, Louisiana and Brenda Sorenson and husband Roger of New Iberia, Louisiana; brother, Harry Poirrier of New Iberia, Louisiana; grandchildren, Tracy Dipuccio and husband Chase Sharp, C.J. Beach and wife Cheryl Powers, Billy Sachtleben, Melissa Mardis, Crystal Sachtleben and husband Jack Amaya, Josh Ferrer, Matt Harbrecht and Jillian Carnes Kelly and husband Ryan Kelly; great grandchildren, Senior Airman David Nemetz, USAF, Lauren Nemetz, Alaric Beach, Araceli, Savannah and Austin Amaya, Donovan and Daryn Mardis, Jr., Zeth Elliott, Cameron Carvan, Chance Harbrecht, Caden, Cole and Emerson Kelly.
Pallbearers are Carl Beach, Jr., George Buddenhagen, C.J. Beach, Richard Broussard, Chase Sharp and Cpt. Ryan Kelly. Honorary pallbearers are Daryl Mardis, Jr., Donovan Mardis, Billy Sachtleben, Matt Harbrecht and Josh Ferrer.
