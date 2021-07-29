Melvin Washington

TEXAS CITY — He was ordained deacon under the leadership of bishops R. D. Boone at Redeeming ministries. He was a very sociable and friendly guy. He was a hard worker and was always willing to provide an extra hand when needed or asked. He love to fish, play cards, and the one arm bandit. He was well known in the community as a giving neighbor and friend. He work for Eastman's chemical 1992 to present and the guys called him Wash. He would often say if it's going to rain, go and get a bucket. Finally, he was a beloved husband and father to his family.
A waiting his heavenly arrival his parents, Booker T. and Niner Marie Washington; and brothers Lewis Charles Washington, Johnny Lynn Washington Sr. and nephew Jerome Washington.
He leaves to cherish his lovely queen Jeanette Washington. Daughter Kimberly Washington. Two step sons Stacey Lynn Wilkins and Paul Smith.
Brother Charles W. Washington (Arlinda). Two sisters, Margie Nell Washington and Opal Rusk. Grandchildren Brinae Galloway, Kamoree Martin, Kishina S. Smith, Kenney Wilkins, and Sta'Shawn Wilkins. A host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Special thanks to HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland CCU doctors and nurses. Eastman's chemical and Houston Methodist Clear Lake radiology department staff.
The family has requested that all attendants wear a face covering.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery.
