Antoinette Konecny

SANTA FE, TEXAS — Antoinette (Marullo) Konecny, 87, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away on September 21, 2022. She was born on March 5, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to parents, Julio Marullo and Phylis Tombrello. She was a member of the Altar Society and Friendship Club at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Antoinette is preceded in death by her parents and son, Steven Greg Konecny.
Antoinette (Toni, Grandma, Nina) leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 68 years, Joseph Konecny; daughter, Lisa Larson and husband, Dale; son, Joe Konecny, Jr. and wife, Yvonne; brother, Frank Marullo and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Christine Hemphill and husband, Sam, Michelle DeWitt and husband, Dale, Kimberly Konecny and fiancé, Jake Cano, Nikki Larson, Heather Kuehl and fiancé, Kacey Gunter, great-grandchildren, Caleb, Benjamin, Rachel, Nadiya, Trey, Leo, Nicholas, Colt, and Kendall.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00am Friday, September 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, with a Rosary at 10:30am recited by the OLOL Altar Society. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am with Father David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Leo Douglas, Colt Kuehl, Trey Lane, Nicholas Lane, Keith Marullo and Kevin Marullo.
Special thanks to Traditions Hospice and the staff at Regal Estates of League City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.