Antoinette Konecny

SANTA FE, TEXAS — Antoinette (Marullo) Konecny, 87, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away on September 21, 2022. She was born on March 5, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to parents, Julio Marullo and Phylis Tombrello. She was a member of the Altar Society and Friendship Club at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Antoinette is preceded in death by her parents and son, Steven Greg Konecny.

