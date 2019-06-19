Vodis H. Haynes of Texas City passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019.
Mr. Haynes was born on October 29, 1929 in Bedias, Texas.
His life will be celebrated Saturday June 22 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765, Texas City, 77591. Viewing begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Dwayne Carpenter of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will officiate. He shall peacefully rest in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery (Hopewell Community Bedias, TX.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.