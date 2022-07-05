SANTA FE — Jaime Guerra was born in El Remolino, Texas on January 20, 1954. Jaime graduated from Roma High School and served in the United States Air Force.
Jaime worked for over 30 years and retired from the US Postal Service. He was an active member of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), an active Delegate, a Shop Steward, and he was a leader in organizing the NALC’s Houston Food Bank drives. His primary passions were spending time with his family and friends and hunting; he was also an avid sports fan.
He married Maria L. Garza-Guerra on May 13, 1978 in Mount Vernon, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents Guadalupe Carlos Guerra and Maria de la Cruz Garza and brother Juan Manuel Guerra.
He is survived by his wife Maria L. Garza-Guerra; his children, Reynaldo Guadalupe Garza Guerra (Mary), Cintia Ysalina Guerra, and Roger Rocha (Yasmin); siblings Guadalupe Carlos Guerra Jr. (Irma), Agustin Senovio Guerra (SanJuanita), and Jose Cristobal Guerra (Diana); grandchildren Theresa Mirella Rocha, Kasie Marie Rocha, Bella Mae Rocha, and Gael Guadalupe Guerra; granddog Vivina Guerra; and his close-knit large family including the Guerra Family, the Britt Family, the Garza-Gallegos Family, and the Garza Family.
In honor of Jaime’s wishes that his life be celebrated, attendees to his wake and funeral service are encouraged to wear light colors, including blues and grays for the Dallas Cowboys and orange for the Houston Astros, and western hats.
VISITATION: will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES will occur Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
CHURCH SERVICE: will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:30AM at St Patrick Catholic Church, 4918 Cochran Street, Houston, TX 77009.
COMMITAL SERVICE: will occur 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.
RECEPTION: will be held immediately after cemetery service at the American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038
