TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — David Denefield was born in Galveston, Texas on February 4, 1956 to the late Claudia Denefield and Albert Richardson, Sr. David was educated in GISD and graduated with the Class of 1973,
He accepted Christ at an early age and was an active member of Cathedral of Faith Market Street Baptist Church in Galveston under the leadership of Pastor Craig Holloway. His services included: Driving the Church Van, Ushering, participating in serving the Lord's Supper and singing in the Choir, which was a reflection of his passion and love for the Lord, because of the Grace of God upon his life. David was the owner of his own lawn care service and was also a driver for Pathway To Recovery Drug Rehab Center. and Galveston Limousine Service.
David is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Lloyd (Wolf), Jacqueline (Jackie), James (Sunn), Claudia (Marie) and Josephine (Joe).
Left to Cherish his memories is his wife Anita Denefield; daughters: Dawana, Betty and Claudia; sons: Christopher and James; brothers: Edward Denefield and Royal Richardson; sisters: Rosalyn Richardson and Diane Stanford.
Special thanks to Call-Out Ministries, Wynn Funeral Home, Seabreeze Nursing Facility and Kindred Hospital/Webster for the exceptional care that David received until his transition.
Homegoing Celebration Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 - 11:00 a.m. at Mainland Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas 77573 with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. - St. John Baptist Church, Officiating
