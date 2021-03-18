Warren Alexander

HUNTSVILLE, TX —
Warren was called to his Heavenly home Sunday March 7, 2021 after lengthy illnesses surrounded by some of his family.
Warren was born in Jeanerette, Louisiana to William and Elsie Alexander. He attended school in Jeanerette and after completing school he joined the United States Navy. When his service in the Navy was complete, he was employed as a Merchant Marine, a Long Shoreman, and a Seaman until he retired. Warren was a faithful Deacon and member at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, singing, dancing, and spending lots of time with his grandchildren.
Guests are invited to share in Warren’s Visitation and Memorial Service on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10am-1pm at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Interment will take place at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
