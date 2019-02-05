Rose Marie Piske, resident of Texas City, Texas, passed away February 4, 2019. She was born April 20, 1928 in Jennings, Louisiana to parents Leo and Lizida Duhon.
Rose was a lifetime member of the Texas City ISD PTA and a devoted member of the Texas City Garden Club. She served her church family of Memorial Lutheran in Texas City for 40 years by teaching Sunday school and bible school. She was an active member of the Altar Gill, Women’s Group, and sponsored the church’s Luther League.
She later joined Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson Texas where she continued to spread the word of God.
Rose’s family will keep her spirit alive by living out the lessons she passed along. She will be remembered for her “all or nothing” attitude, her feisty comebacks, her love for crafts, and the hours spent with her family on Lake Livingston roasting s’mores and the laughs and stories that came with the family reunions she enjoyed so much.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Lizida Duhon, her 8 brothers and sisters, and her beloved godson Craig Quinn.
Rose is survived by her husband Lester Piske, her daughter Linda Cross and husband Jerry, her daughter Susan Decker. Grandkids Janet Pilkey and husband Kenneth, Megan Marullo and husband Trenton, Justin Cross and wife Chelsey. Great grandkids Cinch, Ariel, and Sierra Pilkey, Bryson and Brantley Marullo, Casen and Paisley Cross.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.
