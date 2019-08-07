Preston Sowell was born September 7, 1962 in Galveston County to Rester Sowell, Sr. and Lillian Sowell.
Preston was one of 7 siblings. He was educated in La Marque Independent School District. He was saved.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rester Sowell, Sr.; two brothers, Rester Sowell, Jr. and Phillip Sowell; a sister, Jeanette Simon-Newsome.
Preston leaves to cherish his memory; four dear children, Denise O'Neal, Amanda Hargrove, Olivia Sowell, and Joseph Sowell; who were all birthed from his loving ex-wife, Cheryl Linscomb. He has ten grandchildren; his mother, Lillian Sowell; his 3 sisters, Johnnie B. Cooper-Morris (Walter), Rozelia Figaro and Carolyn Francis (Dwayne), along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Preston was a very sweet-hearted person, who was very gifted in auto mechanics. He enjoyed repairing cars earlier in life. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his immediate family.
Preston lived his last years in Oklahoma where he passed away on the night of July 16, 2019. Preston will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Memorial services will be on August 10, 2019 at 2:00pm at Hines Memorial COGIC at 4 S Algeria, Texas City, TX 77591. Supt. Harry Allen officiating.
