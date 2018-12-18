Margaret Rebecca Butler, 85, of Texas City, passed away Friday, December 14, at Mainland Medical Center, Texas City.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., December 20, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 21, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
Margaret was born September 21, 1933 in Woodstock, Virginia. She moved to Texas City in 1966 and worked at Weiner’s Department Store in La Marque for 25 years. After retiring she volunteered at Mainland Medical Center for over ten years. She was a member of First Baptist Church-Texas City.
She is preceded in death by parents, Howard and Edna Kline, husbands, James Bryan Butler and James Wesley Hughes and brother, Floyd Kline of Virginia.
Survivors include son, Ron Dysart (Stevie), daughter, Debbie Fontenot (Gary), grandchildren, Sherry Van Ness, Stephen and Luke Green; great grandchildren, Nathan Boswell, Devan Boswell (Amber) and Keaton Van Ness and sister, Betty Yew of Virginia and Margaret’s Special friend Don Gunderman.
Pallbearers are Gary Fontenot, Nathan Boswell and Devan Boswell
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.