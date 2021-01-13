SANTA FE — Michael "Mike" Hudson of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
He was born on December 24, 1948 in Galveston, Texas.
After high school, Mike was employed by G&H Towing in Galveston. Upon leaving G&H, he began working in the oil industry.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Virginia Hudson; brother, Johnny Hudson, and brother, George " Petie" Hudson, and niece Pamela Gilbert. He is survived by son, Michael Hudson, Jr., sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Joe Romano, Nancy and Paul Trout; brothers, Douglas Hudson, and Harold Hudson, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
In honor of Mike's wishes, there will be a private memorial.
