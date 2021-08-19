GALVESTON — Jeanne "Anne" Brown, age 64, of Galveston, Texas, passed away at St. Pat's hospital, in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Jeanne was born August 28, 1956 to Oscar and Katherine Mills Olsen.
Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo, Shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her grand children. She was married in 1977 to Erwin "Cotton" Brown in Galveston, Texas. Anne was a dedicated employee as an Administrative Secretary for UTMB and retired after 18 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Ites and baby Emil Ites; brother-in-law Thomas Isenhower.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Erwin "Cotton" Brown; sons, Christopher "Chris" Keller and wife Barbara of Galveston, TX, William "Billy" Keller and wife Stephanie of Texas City, TX; daughters, Jenny Frapp and husband, Michael of Sulphur, LA, Eugenia "Jeannie" Brown of Orange, TX; 14 grandchildren, eighteen great- grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and sister, sister, Mary Isenhower.
A Memorial service will be held on August 28, 2021 at 2pm. Location of the service is 2221 Grover Ave., Galveston, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com for the Brown family.
