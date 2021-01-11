DICKINSON, TEXAS — Mario Vasquez, 48, of Dickinson, passed away January 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Mario was born December 22, 1972, to Guadalupe and Marta Hull Vasquez, Sr. in Lindsay, California. Mario worked in construction for many years and was a loyal member of Shrine of The True Cross Catholic Church. Mario will be remembered as a loving son, brother, partner, father, and uncle, and an avid fan of the Houston Astros.
Mario is survived by his parents, his girlfriend Deedee Mendoza; daughter Savannah Vasquez, son Mario Luis Vasquez, sisters Maria Esmerelda Lopez and husband Victor, Rosalinda Meade and husband Rodney, Sylvia Hurtado and husband Fernando, Diana Medina and husband Ignacio, Alice Guerra and husband Francisco, Leticia Ybarra and husband Rudy; brothers Guadalupe Vasquez, Jr. and wife Janelle, and Miguel Ortiz Vasquez and wife Margo; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family members, and friends.
In his honor there will be a visitation 9:30 — 10:30 am, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson. A rosary will follow the visitation at 10:30 with funeral services at 11:30 am also at Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.
Honored to serve as pall bearers are Guadalupe Vasquez, Jr., Miguel Ortiz Vasquez, Xavier Guerra, Rudy Ybarra, D. J. Mendoza, and Omar Llanas.
