Ruby Mae Douglas, born on December 22, 1929 in Galveston to Charles W. Smith, Sr. and Jessie Mae Curtis.
Her education began in public schools of Galveston and graduated from Central High School in 1947. She accepted Christ and was baptized at Trinity Baptist Church at an early age. Ruby worked for St. Mary’s Hospital and UTMB as a Nurse’s Assistant until retirement in 1991.
As a member of Reedy Chapel AME Church she served as a Stewardess until her health failed. Ruby's leisure time was spent listening to music, dancing and in the presence of family & friends. She was selfless, compassionate, and an incredibly faithful woman. Ruby loved to cook and was best known for her awesome homemade German Chocolate Cake.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd Douglas, Sr.; sons Kenneth D. and Thomas F. Douglas; grandson Ervin Hayes, Jr.; and brother Charles W. Smith, Jr.
She leaves with cherished memories: daughters, Cheryl A. Hayes and Jacquelyn R. Douglas; sons Ronald (Nadine) Harris, Sr., Donald (Karen) Harris, Sr., Darnell (Janice) Harris, Sr. and Lauren E. Harris; daughter-in-law Tina Douglas; 13 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren; niece, Charlotte Jordan, a devoted caretaker and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Reedy Chapel AME Church United Methodist, 2013 Broadway Ave. J., in Galveston on Saturday, February 9, 2019. The viewing will begin 9 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
