Myra Louise "Me-Me" Tryal

DICKINSON, TX — Myra Louise Tryal, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Myra was born on November 17, 1948, to the late Llyod Jack and Johnnie Jeraline Smith in Galveston, TX. Myra was raised by Odessa Petty, Elisha Mitchel, and Eli Smith.
Myra attended primary, and middle school in Bryan, TX. She was a proud graduate of Central High School, home of the mighty Bearcats class of 1967.
Myra married the love of her life Rickey O'Neal Tryal on September 8, 1989, right in their home. They celebrated 33 years this past September and he was the joy of Myra's heart. Myra was employed as a surgical technician in the operating room with the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX.
Myra accepted Christ at an early age at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. For years she was a member of Gospel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Nathianel Brown, she later became a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor A.S. Johnson. After Hurricane Ike Myra and her family relocated to Dickinson, TX, where she became a member of the New Directions Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Kevin Sanders. Myra faithfully served on the Nurse's Aide board, Deaconess Board, Mission Board , Sunday School Teacher, Choir and Women's Ministry up until her illness.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Jeraline Smith, Llyod Jack, and Eli Smith, Sr.; sisters: Theresa, Sue, Espanola, Betty Joyce and Sue Parish; brothers, Frederick, Rudy, Robert, Harvey, Isaac, Gregory, Eddie and Hayward.
Myra leaves cherished memories with her husband: Deacon Rickey O'Neal Tryal; children: Rafaela (Charles), Lydia (Michael), Alphonso (Kim), Anthony (Pearl) , Leticia, Vincent and Cynthia; grandchildren: Kisha, Erica, Erwin, Marcus, Alponso, Jr, Dexter, Kenneth, Anthony, Ebony, Raven , Morgan , Gerri, Rian, Zoey, Anise, Michelle,Olivia, Jaden, Quinshawn, Colby, LeeLee; siblings: Eli( Bridgette), James (Carol), Michael, Vincent (Tiffany), Reggie, Darrell (Shiela), Eli Smith, Jr., Derrick, Damon, Marvin (Dee), Joseph (Shiela), Timothy, Sandra, Jennifer, Shiela, LaShonta, Pam, Alicia, Stephnie, LaKersha, Terricka, Tasha, Syeeda, Sumkie, Tessie, Shilea, Judy, Marian Parish, Ella Parish-Brown, Judy Parish, Sheila Parish, Tessie Parish, Marvin Parish, Joseph Jack, Odell Parish; godchildren: Vivian, Victoria, Chase, Ajon; god siblings, Earnest, Dwayne, Helen, Dorothy, Shiela, Reginia, Melinda, Julia, and Monica; stepmother, Jessie; special aunt: Jeanette and Jewel; special friend, Martha, Thaddeus, Mary Johnson, Maxine and a host host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 12:00PM, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, with Pastor Kevin Sanders officiating. Burial will be Monday November 7, 2022, at Houston National Cemetery at 12:45PM Gate Time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.