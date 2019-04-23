Shelia Rose Barger passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 and the age of 91.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2:00 -3:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Shelia Barger was born August 4, 1927 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to parents Joe Smith Alford and Eula B. Alford. She retired from Hoover Fabricators as a Payroll Clerk. Shelia was a member of First Baptist Church in Texas City for 69 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Duane Barger; grandson, Shay Alan Barger and brother, Joe Forest Alford.
Survivors include sons, Darrell Barger and wife Jessica, James Barger and wife Pat; seven grandchildren and two great grandsons.
Pallbearers are Danny Day, Bryan Huskey, John Bilbrey, David Day, Ronn Mason and Gary Cameron.
Special thanks to Essential Hospice and Elmcroft Senior Living.
