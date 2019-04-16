Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin, Joe Lee Spiller was born on a sunny day, July 9, 1934. He was a faithful member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; a 1952 graduate of Lincoln High School, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a retiree of Monsanto.
Joe Lee Spiller our loving patriarch went home to receive his eternal life’s reward on April 13, 2019. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Regina Whiting, Cynthia Jo Spiller, Joe Lee Spiller, Jr., (Mara), Charlene Denise Mc Neil, Gregory Dean Spiller, Vyvyan Pearl Spiller and Jerronda Harrison Taylor (loving God-daughter); grandchildren, Derrick (Felicia) Spiller, Gregory Valentine, Justin Spiller, Leigh Whiting, Cymone Mc Neil, Ravyn Spiller, Brandon Spiller, Brad Taylor and Brock Taylor; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Clara Grubbs, Audrey Spiller, Vaughn Spiller, Donald Spiller and Mable Spiller; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God-children, in-laws and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. There will be a second visitation held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a church service to begin at 11 a.m. located at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church 6609 Fairwood Rd, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
