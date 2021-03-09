Bret Jeffery Brother Bret Calvert

GALVESTON, TX — “Brother Bret” passed away on February 15, 2021. He loved the island life, loved riding the bus with all his friends. He loved God with everything he had. He’s going to be missed dearly.
Gone before him, his mom Shirley Windsor and his big sister Tally Calvert. Left behind to cherish his memories is his step-dad Butch Windsor, his brother’s Bruce, Tracy & Tracy W, his sister Christy plus numerous other family members and friends.
Like Brother Bret always said “You wouldn’t like it, see you on the other side.”
We love you bro.
