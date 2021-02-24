ALTO, TX — Funeral Services for Paul R. Grabiel, 84, of Alto, will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, Rusk, Texas, with Pastor Keith Hassell officiating.
Mr. Grabiel passed away February 23, 2021. He was born October 17, 1936 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Paul and Reba Grabiel. He worked as a Building Official for the City of Galveston and was considered an expert in hurricane construction. He was the Galveston County Chess Champion, and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He served proudly in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He is survived by his sons, Tony Grabiel and his wife Tobey of Elkhart, Larry Grabiel of Pensacola, Florida, grandchildren, Eli Grabiel, Nora Grabiel, and Madeline Grabiel, and brother, Justin Grabiel of New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.