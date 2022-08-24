FRIENDSWOOD — Nathen Clenton Cunningham, II, was welcomed into this world on September 21, 1988 bringing joy to his parents, Nathen C. Cunningham, I and Kathryn Jackson Cunningham. He was loved and nurtured by his maternal and paternal family.
"Lil Nate" as he was lovingly called was baptized at Mt. Paran Baptist Church. He was a life member of Ambassadors for Christ Ministries of Texas. He was a product of Clear Brook High School class of 2007. He was passionate about art and music; spending his collegiate years advancing his craft at San Jacinto College and the Houston Art Institute. He worked as a Longshoreman and was a life member of the Mainland Branch NAACP#6201. He loved his family and spending valuable time with them. He was surely one of a kind, unique in a thousand ways. He leaves a legacy of love to his family and friends.Nathen Cunningham, II transitioned from his earthly life to his eternal life on August 15, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rose M. Hall, LS Jackson, Johnie Lee Jackson Hayden (Ocie B. Hayden); great-grandparents, uncles, and other loved ones. His memory will live on in the hearts of his beloved family, Nathan and Kathryn Cunningham; sister, Khrystian Allen; niece and nephew, Khloé and Karson Allen; uncle and aunts, Lawrence "Tony" Jackson, Mara B. Hagler, Marnie Yancy, Michelle Sam, Lessie B. Lacy, and Lillian Henderson; Godmother, Jewel Johnson; a host of special cousins, God-siblings, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.