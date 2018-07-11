Vicente “Vic” Bello Encarnacion, long time resident of Galveston, Texas, passed away on Saturday, the 7th of July, 2018 at The Cottages at Chandler Creek in Austin, Texas, surrounded by his family.
Vic was born on the 10th of July, 1936, in Pambisan, Mindoro, Philippines. After he graduated from The University of The East in 1957 with a Bachelors of Commerce, Vic joined the United States Coast Guard. While stationed in Galveston, he met the love of his life, Lourdes, and they made Galveston their home. He dutifully served the USCG until his retirement with honors in 1980. He then worked as a pediatric unit clerk at UTMB until he retired in 1995.
Vic was self taught in carpentry and plumbing. He invested in Galveston real estate and rehabilitated many of his own properties. Vic was always available to lend help and advice when his friends needed assistance. When he retired from UTMB, he loved to fish and was very active in the Galveston Filipino Catholic community. A man of great faith, he made many religious pilgrimages to locations around the world. Most of all, he was very proud of his 6 grandchildren, Philip and Gabrielle Appeddu, Laurel, Paige and Blake Encarnacion, and Gwyneth Schmidt.
Vic married Lourdes C. Gino, on the 17th of October, 1962, at St. Mary Cathedral Basilica. He is survived by his three children, Vivian Appeddu of Houston, Arthur Encarnacion of Friendswood, and Marilou Schmidt of Austin, their children and spouses, and his sisters Editha Basbas of San Leandro, California and Perla Encarnacion of Batangas, Philippines and numerous nieces and nephews around the world.
Vic was preceded in death by his wife, Lourdes G. Encarnacion, parents Jose and Vicenta Encarnacion, brothers, Juan Encarnacion, Frisco Encarnacion, Reynaldo Encarnacion, and sisters Adoracion Victa, Victoria Belen, Arceli Eje and Lilia Obispo.
Vic will be greatly missed and remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and generous friend.
His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with.
On Friday, July 13, 2018, a visitation for Vic will be held at 9:00 a.m., a rosary 10:30 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Following the Mass, a committal service with military honors will take place at the Houston National Cemetery.
