SANTA FE — Mrs. Sue Martindale passed from this life Saturday morning, October 23, 2021, in Clear Lake.
Sue was born on October 26, 1940, in El Dorado, Arkansas to V.P. and Bonnie Stookey. She met the love of her life, Jerrell, and in 1958 they began a life together full of love. Her true passion was her family and she especially loved being a grandmother. She was a dedicated member of Arcadia First Baptist Church where she enjoyed quilting in the quilt club. Sue had an assertive personality which could always take charge over anything she was involved with, and it will be a trait of hers that we will greatly miss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Morgan Cole; nephew, Robert Keith Stookey
Survivors include her husband Jerrell Martindale; son, Tommy Martindale and wife, Randie; daughters, Lisa Crandall and husband, Mike, Tracy Schoppe and husband, Tommy; brother, Robert Stookey and wife, Charlotte; sister, Ann Cole; grandchildren, Miranda Baum (George), Brent Schoppe (Brooke), Kevin Martindale, Scott Martindale (Sara), Lauren Marks (Bryan), Lindsey Martindale; great grandchildren, Neal Baum, Ainsley Schoppe, Cora Baum, Riley Schoppe , Wyatt Marks; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
In addition to floral tributes, memorials in the form of donations may be made in Sue’s name (in honor of her mother, Bonnie) to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
