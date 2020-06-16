Patricia (Pat) Ann Cotter, was born September 25, 1935 and died due to dementia complications at age 84 on June 12, 2020. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Born in Galion, Ohio, she settled in Galveston Texas where she cared for residents for over 30 years as a Registered Nurse for UTMB.
After retirement she was active in the Lakeview Quilters Guild where she was lauded as a precision appliqué artist and quilter. She had many quilting adventures and was involved with the many guilds in the greater Galveston/Houston area. Her many beautiful quilts leave a legacy of love for her children and grandchildren to pass down for many generations.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Ruth Sherer. She is survived by her daughter, Carol and wife Penny Sanders; sons, Clay; Paul and wife Susan Cotter; grandchildren Kayla, Jenna, Ian, Blake, Cannon, Cade and Kylar; brother David Sherer.
Due to COVID-19, no public memorial is planned. In tribute of Pat, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer Association.
