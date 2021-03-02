LEAGUE CITY — Cherry Lou Gorsen, age 79 of League City, Texas passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021. Cherry was born on June 4, 1941 in Bonham, Texas to the late Bub and Helen Edens. The family moved to Texas City/Dickinson in 1943 and then to League City in 1957. She graduated from Clear Creek high school in 1959 and was a proud member of the girls' basketball team. Cherry was the starting guard on the 1st Creek girls' team to go to the State Tournament in 1958. She met her "match made in heaven" in 1959 and Cherry and George were married 2 months later. Their 61 years of marriage is a testimony to true love. Cherry spent most of her years raising and taking care of her three children. She also worked for 22 years at CCISD as a cafeteria manager. She loved being around the schoolchildren and they loved their "Miss Cherry". She also enjoyed camping and fishing with her family at Matagorda Bay and in Kingsland, Texas. The family also took numerous summertime trips visiting many states across America. Cherry enjoyed hosting family gatherings and her door was always open, day or night. There seemed to be a never-ending parade of people stopping by to visit with her throughout the years, many spending the night at their home. She took great pride in her family's many accomplishments and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a special source of pride and joy. Cherry loved her family with all her heart and was the most content when we all were gathered at her home.
Cherry is preceded in death by her parents, Bub and Helen Edens, and brother Jeff Edens. The family takes comfort in knowing that they are now together again.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 61 years, George Gorsen; sister Sue Brooks, husband Bill; son Lance Gorsen, wife Alicia, daughters Leigh Ann Moser, husband Jeff and Lynette Graf, husband Rick; grandchildren Tanya Gorsen, Lil Lance Gorsen, wife Eve, Ryan Drab, wife Michelle, Anthony Drab and Katelyn Harris; step-grandchildren Taylor Moser, Matthew Moser, Samantha Martinez, husband Josue; great-grandchildren Kylie, Kaden, Ryanna, Sora, Kyla and Zelda; step-great-grandchildren Adalyn and Ethan, and numerous other loving family members and friends.
The family will receive friends and extended family on Thursday, March 4th, from 5pm to 8pm at Forest Park East. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am, Friday, March 5th at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends, 925 3rd Street, League City, TX 77573. Following the Service, the burial will be at Forest Park East. Concluding, the family invites you to a reception in Cherry's honor at Red River BBQ, 1911 E. Main St. B, League City, Texas 77573.
Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598. (281) 332-3111 www.forestparkeast-fhc.com
