LITTLE ROCK, AR — On November 30, 2022, a Seaman, Don R. Rittenhouse, Sr. sailed away to his next spiritual port of assignment. Mr. Don R. Rittenhouse, Sr. passed away on November 30, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
On September 23, 1945, in Galveston, Tx, a son was born to Ms. Carrie Bell Higgins and Mr. Taylor Archie Sr. Don was raised by his loving mother Carrie and stepfather James Rittenhouse of Galveston, Tx. Later in life, his mother and stepfather moved to W. Texas City, Tx where in high school Don served for two years in the Navy reserve while still attending high school. Don graduated from Lincoln High school, class of 1965. After graduating high school, Don chose to continue serving his country by joining the U.S. Navy until his retirement in 1984. During his tenure in the Navy, he became a Vietnam War Veteran.
Don Sr. leaves behind his three children Mrs. Denora L. Jones (Ken) of Texas City, Tx; Mr. Don R. Rittenhouse, Jr. (Cynthia) of Baytown, Tx; and Mrs. Dawn R. Owens (Troy) of Miami, Fl.; five grandchildren Don Rittenhouse III, Joey Rittenhouse, Mike Tryals, Jr. (Sheree), Destiny Card and Justin Card; his beloved sisters, Ms. Gwenda Phillips, Ms. Shirley Jackson, Ms. Cheryl Archie, Ms. Twala Archie, Ms. Rena Rittenhouse, Ms. Wynthia Rittenhouse and his brother Mr. Taylor Archie, Jr (Sandra), plus a host of relatives.
Don Sr. is proceeded in death by his mother, father, stepparents, his sisters Mrs. Brenda L. Butler, Mrs. Vanessa Phillips and his brother Mr. Caulton Rittenhouse.
At Don Sr.'s final wishes, no traditional service will be performed, only a private military burial salute on a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.