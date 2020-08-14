SANTA FE—
Mr. Daniel Packard known to family as Danny, passed away from this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Santa Fe, Texas.
Danny was born on May 13, 1992 in Galveston, Texas to his father, John Packard and mother, Dawn Kluge. He was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, Texas.
Danny attended Santa Fe ISD and received his GED in 2019 and was currently enrolled as a student at K&G Barber College.
He enjoyed time spending with his daughter, family and friends and he enjoyed listening to music. He also loved to dabble with electronics.
Danny is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dudley Packard, Jr. and James Kluge; great-grandparents, Dudley and Louise Packard, Elbert and Bell Berryhill.
Survivors include, the most important person to him, his daughter, Gabby Packard; father, John Packard; mother, Dawn Kluge; stepmother, Susanne Gilbert; grandmothers, Linda Packard and Beverly Kluge.
Danny is also survived by half-siblings, Jamie, Destiny, Ryan and Amber on his mother’s side; step-siblings, Chris, Brad and Nick Gilbert on his father’s side; aunts, Melisa Packard, Sharon Huggins, Teresa Sauer; cousins, Scott Packard, Justin Tatyrek, Brittany Tatyrek-Andrade, Kayla Rivenbark, Peter Sauer, Brandon Sauer, Sara Packard, Mathew Packard; along with numerous other cousins.
A cremation was held under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for our souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30.
