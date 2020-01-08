Pending services for Thursday, January 9, 2020 Jan 8, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roger Terry Garner HITCHCOCK—Roger Terry Garner, 59, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAffordable waterfront homes planned for GalvestonOne arrested after high-speed Galveston chaseFriendswood crash causes year's first traffic deathLa Marque church closes after 81 year of serviceFirst person charged in Santa Fe case involving witchcraft, revenge set for trialWoman gets deferred probation for vehicle assaultWoman killed in Friendswood crash identifiedGalveston police arrest one after reported robberyHead trauma caused UTMB physician's death, autopsy findsSuspected Galveston County vaping death prompts health warning CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2019In Focus: Texans 22, Bills 19In Focus: Titans 35, Texans 14 CommentedPelosi's push for impeachment has been baffling (160)Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to 'stop a war' (136)Christians must reject the notion of Trump the Chosen (88)Republicans are simply the party of Trump now (84)Democrats will have nothing left when impeachment fails (59)The Daily News should've known better (54)Trump Republicans don't care about the Constitution (52)Cornyn, Cruz must keep oaths, vote to impeach Trump (51)We were warned by Ukraine during Obama's term (40)Please keep your religion out of my politics (39)
