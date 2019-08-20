Mr. Rudolph Ellsworth Henry, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Bryan, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Missionary Camp Baptist Church in Navasota, Texas. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving children: Anita Ridley, Joyce Esther, Karen Michelle Bridges and Caldonia Pratt; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and also an adoring host of other family and friends. As well as long-time and loyal friend, Ms. Willie Mae Bassett.
