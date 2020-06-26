As God prepared His garden for the summer of 2020, He reached down from Heaven and picked a flower from our family garden. He decided it was time to call our beloved Gladys Marie Johnson home from labor to reward. While we are left with memories, Heaven gained an angel on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Gladys was the fourth daughter born to Irvin and Maggie Johnson in Grimes County. Gladys was affectionately known as "Baba" to her family and friends. She had a very quiet spirit and was loved dearly by all who had the pleasure to spend time with her. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She also obtained her Associates Degree in Business and Nursing.
Gladys nourished people around her with love, faith, and music. She had a heart for music and she was a passionate piano player.
Gladys was raised in church and dedicated her life to the Lord at a very early age at Macedonia Baptist Church in Plantersville, TX. She was also a member of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, TX.
Gladys was preceded in death by her father and mother, Irvin and Maggie Johnson; sister, Murtdean Johnson and brother, Michael Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sisters, Argie Lewis and Lois Johnson of Texas City, TX; her nieces, Mashell Rax (Antoney) of Pearland, and Mell Jacobs (Yurban) of Texas City, TX; great nieces, Kenya Dozier (Roderick) of League City, TX and Monae Jacobs of Minneapolis MO; great-great niece, Khayla; great-great nephews, Kaiden, Roderick, Karter, Isaiah, Klay, Ke’Antre; a host of cousins, family and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5pm-8pm at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. There will be a graveside service held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11am located at Forest Park East Cemetery 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598.
