GALVESTON — Joyce Davis Clark age 91 of Galveston died Sunday May 23, 2021 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral services are 1:00pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Moody Methodist Church with a reception to follow from 2pm-5pm at the Waterfront Event Center 1723 61st St Galveston 77551.. Graveside services are 12:30pm Thursday June 3, 2021 at Memory Gardens Cemetery 1300 N. Kleas ST Edna, Texas 77957 under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. A reception will follow at 1pm at First United Methodist Church 216 West Main St in Edna.

