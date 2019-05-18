Eula Garcia Luna
Eula Garcia Luna passed away on May 17, 2019. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City and are pending at this time.
Angela Jones
HOUSTON—Angela Jones, 57, received her call into eternal rest on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Memorial Hermann Greater Height in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.