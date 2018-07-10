The family of Elizabeth “Callie Mae” Howard invite our other family and friends to join us as we celebrate the Love and Legacy of our beloved Matriarch.
Services will be held Friday, July 13, 2018, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd. with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
She is survived by her six children, 24 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, six sibling, devoted friends; host of nephews, nieces, other relative and friends.
See her webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
