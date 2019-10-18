Bellow
Services for Lester Bellow, Sr. will be held today at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. Visitation at 9 a.m. with a service to begin at 10 a.m., burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Richardson
Funeral services for Cynthia Richardson will be today from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City.
Orebeau
A funeral mass for Alphonsia Orebeau will be held today at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Murray
Funeral services for Lawrence Murray will be held today at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Villeneuve
Graveside service for Ruth Villeneuve will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Rodriguez
Funeral Mass for Josephine Rodriguez will be held today at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Arunyon
Funeral services for Bruce Arunyon will be held today at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Frwy in Webster. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.