Laura Anne Miller
GALVESTON—Laura Anne Miller, age 75, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Edward Patrick “Pat” Mallini
GALVESTON—Edward Patrick “Pat” Mallini, 85, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Anthony Lemons
TEXAS CITY—Anthony Lemons, 48, departed this life on Monday, December 16, 2019, at HCA Southeast in Pasadena, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Raymond Hill Shannon
LA MARQUE—Raymond Hill Shannon, 88, of La Marque, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.