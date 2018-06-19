Donna Sue Francis, 65, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed away June 18, 2018. She was born November 21, 1952 in Texas City, Texas to parents Cordell Daniel Francis and Willie Delcie Francis.
She was a lifetime resident of Dickinson and was a 1970 graduate of Dickinson High School. Following graduation, she went to work for Francis Trucking Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her two brothers Charles E. Francis and Douglas C. Francis.
Services will be held at a later date.
