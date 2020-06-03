There will be a celebration of life service for Mr. Johnny Torres Sr. held on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The family will be receiving guests starting at 10am and the service will begin at 11am. Services are being held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
